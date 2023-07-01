In much of the Christian world, Saints Peter and Paul are commemorated on June 29. Anglicans, Roman Catholics, Missouri Synod Lutherans and the Eastern Orthodox remember them and celebrate their ministries with this day together.

They are a disparate pair to be linked together across these traditions.

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.