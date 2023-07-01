In much of the Christian world, Saints Peter and Paul are commemorated on June 29. Anglicans, Roman Catholics, Missouri Synod Lutherans and the Eastern Orthodox remember them and celebrate their ministries with this day together.
They are a disparate pair to be linked together across these traditions.
Saul, who was later called Paul, was from Tarsus in Asia Minor, of relatively well-off parents. He was a scholar who studied under Gamaliel, a much-respected Pharisee. As a Pharisee born of Pharisees, as he says, he was entrusted with the task of tracking down believers of this troublesome new sect, these Christians, and is at the least complicit in the death of Stephen, if not others.
Simon, called by Christ Cephas, meaning rock, also called Peter, almost meaning rock, was from Galilee, in a pocket of people evangelized late in the history of Judea. He was a fisherman, not a scholar, and worked with his hands. He might have spoken enough Greek to get by in his business dealings, but Aramaic would have been his primary tongue.
Paul spoke Greek and is ascribed authorship of 14 books in the New Testament, with the Letter to the Hebrews debated as to authorship. Peter is traditionally considered the author of the two letters under his name.
Authorship in the world of the New Testament is a much more amorphous thing than it is today. If Peter dictated his letters in Aramaic to a secretary who spoke excellent Greek and translated it for release, is Peter no longer the author? There were no copyright laws then, and authorship was a vaguer thing.
Then again, the whole point of these commemorations is to aid in our transformation, not just to advance academic knowledge. We cannot be of their time, their culture, their world.
We can see that God used material that is less than perfect to achieve His ends. These two very prominent apostles of the early church didn’t even get along with each other, as Peter thought that the new Christians should still follow some Jewish traditions.
Peter let his emotions rule him. He swore he would never betray Christ, and yet in the moment did. He immediately regretted it, but it was a three-fold denial. We can take comfort that Christ still used this ordinary fisherman, with his flaws, for His work.
Paul held the coats while Stephen was stoned. He helped round up believers, and when he was converted he was on his way to Damascus to do the same. He admits to his readers that he was severe in his persecution of the same.
Reading his epistles, you also can see that he had a little bit of a short fuse. Further, he was fluent in sarcasm. He could excoriate his readers, flaying them verbally for drifting from the faith.
God can use broken persons, sinners of all kinds, people with difficult personalities, people with shady backgrounds. What He seeks is a heart willing to love and learn, willing to persist and ready to work.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.