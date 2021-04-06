If your birthday is today: Be innovative, believe in yourself and do whatever it takes to achieve happiness. Put your heart and soul into life, love and being the best you can be. Love and self-improvement are favored. Embrace the future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Call on those you trust for input. Running your ideas by people who offer encouragement along with common sense will help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have a clear picture of how you want to proceed. A change made in haste will be met with obstacles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't waste time. Size up your situation and make things happen. A chance to get ahead is coming, and preparation will help build the confidence you need to dazzle the powers-that-be.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on what you need to do to succeed. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your professional responsibilities. Focus on contracts, money and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Press people for answers. Use your communication skills to your advantage. Get the lowdown, and make decisions based on the facts you receive. A partnership that can help you advance looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a virtual class or set up an online interview. Take action if you want to bring about change. Don't make excuses when it's up to you to make things happen. Don't play the blame game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take care of responsibilities, and free up time to enjoy with a loved one. Don't make unnecessary purchases. Fitness is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put everything in place before you leap into action. Understanding what's possible will help you avoid a costly mistake. An innovative plan will require a strict budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) An emotional matter will cause you to overreact if you aren't careful. Size up whatever situation you face, and put a strategy in place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll face opposition if you initiate a change without going through the proper channels. Look for a positive way to get others on board, and you'll get the support and assistance you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on what you can do to add to your security. A moneymaking opportunity looks promising. Don't miss out because you've taken on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your plans secret, and you'll avoid a disagreement. Do something energetic if you feel stressed or anxious. Don't make a premature move in an emotional situation. Time is on your side.
April 6