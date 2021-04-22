The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Loving Lenna.”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 8 minutes.
Director: Kirstie Muñoz.
Producer: Heather Brawley. Rane Jameson and Paul Piercy.
Writer: Kirstie Muñoz.
Online: www.lovinglenna.com
Trailer: www.lovinglenna.com
Synopsis: A poetic narrative following Lenna’s discovery to self-love.
Behind the scenes: ”Loving Lenna” is told through a unique combination of flashbacks, voicemails and original poetry.
“At a time when everything felt extremely overwhelming, I put my focus towards self-care,” said director Kirstie Muñoz, who shot the film in April 2020 during the second month of quarantine with fiancé Heather Brawley, who is also the film’s producer.
The women grabbed their film equipment and an iPhone, and got to work.
“The result has been more than we could have imagined,” Muñoz said. “The film has inspired people in a way we could only have dreamed of.”
Muñoz said she hopes the film will encourage audiences to pause and “just be” in the present moment.
“Although the journey is different for everyone, I want the viewer to sit in Lenna’s moments of stillness, and see that sometimes the lessons we learn must come from deep within,” she said.
The film was inspired by a meditation to “Inward,” by musical group East Forest.
“It truly guided the flow of the film,” Muñoz said. “We were so fortunate for East Forest to trust our vision and allow us to use the song in our film.”
“Loving Lenna” will screen as part of a block of short films at 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 23 at Five Flags Bijou Theater.