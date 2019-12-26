When it comes to tri-state happenings, the past decade has brought its A Game — especially when it comes to entertainment.
From fairs and festivals to venues old and new that have upped the ante, the area is bustling with opportunities to kick back, relax and marvel at amazing talent.
Here are 10 notable events that changed the landscape of tri-state entertainment in the past decade:
1. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits and Ultimate Country Hits. Stepping out of the concert hall and on to a stage bathed in colorful lights, smoke machines and booming amps courtesy of the Mississippi Moon Bar, the DSO began teaming up with members from the local rock music scene in 2013, when it performed a concert paying homage to movies from the 1980s.
Inspired by similar events such as Rockestra, originating in Sioux City, Iowa, the collaboration evolved into Ultimate Rock Hits. In 2018, capitalizing on the concert’s popularity, as well as the area’s vibrant country music scene, it added Ultimate Country Hits.
High in demand, both have tacked on a second night of shows and frequently sell out in advance.
“I think it’s really fantastic that the symphony is reaching out like this,” Joie Booth told the Telegraph Herald in 2013.
Booth, a Dubuque-based rock singer, also has served as the liaison between the bands and orchestra since the inception of both.
“It’s adventurous, and it’s bringing all of these fun, creative people together. I think it’s also going to shine a different light on the orchestra. Music people love music, but they don’t always venture toward classical. I’d like to see this keep going and happen again.”
And “happen again” it continues to do. Ultimate Rock Hits is set for Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18; and Ultimate Country Hits will take place on Friday-Saturday, May 15-16.
2. Five Flags Center. In 2016, new leadership emerged at the downtown Dubuque venue, with H.R. Cook taking the helm as general manager.
In three years, Five Flags has seen a noticeable uptick in concerts and events, with headlining acts like Willie Nelson (3,814 in 2018), Chicago (3,103 in 2018) and Nelly (3,033 in 2019) leading the way in attendance numbers.
Other highlights the past decade have included appearances by The Band Perry in 2014, which drew 2,924; Brothers Osborne in 2019, which drew 2,506; and Billy Currington (2017) and Morgan Wallen (2019), which each netted more than 2,300 attendees.
“Everyone has stepped up their game,” Cook told the TH in 2019. “I would put our area up against any with a population of 200,000. Every weekend, there is something going on.”
3. Heritage Center. In 2013, the curtain rose on a facility that housed a 1,000-seat concert hall, an intimate black box theater, an art gallery and rehearsal and production spaces.
Since then, Heritage Center’s performing arts series has entertained the tri-states with diverse acts such as Garrison Keillor, “Amazing Grace: A New Broadway Musical,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” STOMP, iLuminate, Lonestar and Elisabeth von Trapp nearly selling out.
Other big names have included Doc Severinsen & His Big Band, Third Eye Blind, Wynton Marsalis and UD alum Tony Danza, in addition to touring productions like “RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour.”
Additionally, the venue has hosted area youth through its SchoolBus Performance Series, along with its Family Series.
“We hope that Heritage Center can continue building its presence as an inspiration and springboard for arts appreciation and participation among UD students and area youth,” Executive Director Thomas Robbins told the TH in 2015. “We also take our role very seriously as a purveyor and promoter of live arts experiences versus the virtual, cyberspace, electronic, digital world which sometimes dominate the world we live in.”
4. Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, the barn-turned-stage in Maquoketa, Iowa, boasted some big names in the past decade, in addition to GARP and Turnbuckle festivals launched in 2017.
In an interview with the TH in 2019, owners Tiffany and Shawn Biehl named a surprise performance by Norah Jones in 2013, as well as acts like The Baseball Project, which features members of the rock outfit R.E.M. and Ani DiFranco among its most notable. But other acts like Squirrel Nut Zippers, SUSTO and actor-musician John C. Reilly also have proven popular.
The barn was built in 1954 by Tiffany Biehl’s grandfather. Tapped by Daytrotter, a website for the Rock Island, Ill., recording studio Horseshack that hosted live recording sessions with up-and-coming indie bands, the venue hosted its first concert in 2009. It gained major traction during a performance in which the power went out. Video captured of concertgoers continuing to sing during the show was seen by Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, who brought his band there in 2012.
Since then, Codfish Hollow has continued to draw from music makers and music lovers alike.
“I’m just a lady with a barn,” Tiffany Biehl told the TH in 2013. “I never thought I’d be running a concert venue. I’m always asking myself, ‘How did this happen?’ Even after a few years, I haven’t grasped it.”
5. The Back Waters Stage. In 2017, Q Casino and Hotel bet that an outdoor summer concert series might appeal to tri-state lovers of live music. It was right on the money, with a host of performances by rock and country artists including Kane Brown, LOCASH, Sawyer Brown, Dustin Lynch, Montgomery Gentry, Aaron Lewis, Black Stone Cherry, Skid Row, Theory of a Deadman, Seether and slew of others.
“Within the last four or five years, we have really started putting a focus on it,” Creative Director Abby Ferguson told the TH in 2019. “It is amazing to see how Q has progressed in terms of entertainment.”
6. Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. It might not be live entertainment. But that hasn’t stopped a multitude of spectators from descending upon downtown Dubuque to check out what’s new in independent movies and mingle with filmmakers from across the globe.
Launched in 2012, JDIFF has seen substantial growth under the leadership of Executive Director Susan Gorrell.
In its debut year, the festival saw 25 film submissions. By the end of the decade, that number had increased to approximately 700.
The festival also has garnered rave reviews from filmmakers, festival-goers, industry insiders and local businesses that have credited the event with being a boon to their bottom line.
“The filmmakers love how receptive the community is,” Gorrell told the TH in 2018. “It’s not just about creating an art event for Dubuque and the Midwest. It’s also about creating a business structure for filmmakers to network. All of it combines to form a great economic impact for Dubuque.”
This year, JDIFF will take place on Wednesday-Sunday, April 22-26.
7. Blueberry Jam Music Festival. When Ashley Stephens’ husband Garrett unexpectedly passed away in 2014, the then-expectant mother of the couple’s first child found herself at a crossroads.
But family and friends rallied, launching the Blueberry Jam Music Festival — christened with the nickname for the couple’s unborn daughter — in May 2015 at the Sandy Hook Tavern in Hazel Green, Wis.
The two-day festival features a lineup of local musicians and benefits the Garrett Wade Stephens and Key City Creative Center Scholarship, as well as the Four Mounds Youth Adventure Day Camp.
“It has been a very humbling experience,” said Ash Lawrence, owner of Sandy Hook Tavern and organizer of the event in a 2015 interview with the TH. “I have two children of my own. An experience like this just makes you more aware. In the snap of a finger, your life can change.”
8. Rising Star Theatre Co. Joining the already bustling live theater community, a thespian troupe with an eye toward education and family shows marked its 10th anniversary during the summer of 2019.
In the past decade, it has staged more than 30 productions and put more than 1,000 performers on stage, in addition to offering summer camps for youth and opportunities for all ages to get involved.
“We were just two people who liked to play theater,” said Megan Schumacher, co-founder of the group.
“We had no idea that it was going to turn into this,” co-founder Nick Halder chimed in. “We saw an opportunity to fill a void, particularly during the summer for high school students. We went into it with no expectations. That first night of ‘Godspell,’ there were so many people lined up along the hill to see it. We were so shocked, I think you could have knocked us over with a feather.”
9. County fairs. While not newcomers, county fairs also upped their game for live entertainment in the past decade.
Counties like Dubuque and Jackson featured rosters of rock and country performers, including Dennis DeYoung, Chris Lane, Big & Rich, Chase Bryant, Vince Neil and Kip Moore.
The Great Jones County Fair continued to draw from big-name talent the likes of Hootie and the Blowfish, Nickelback, Daughtry, Boston, 38 Special, Kid Rock, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Casting Crowns and several up-and-comers.
10. The end of an era: America’s River Festival. While the decade saw beginnings, it also signaled an end.
After launching in 2005 as the Grand Excursion, America’s River Festival reinvented itself as a two-day rock and country music event in the Port of Dubuque, hosting the likes of Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt and others in its 15 years.
Despite drawing more than 10,000 in the past seven years, organizers announced that the festival would not be returning in 2020, citing the rise in large concerts hosted in the area.
“The event was originally created to bring awareness (to the Port of Dubuque) and fill a void in the community,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “The event has served its purpose, and now it’s time to move on.”