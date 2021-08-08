Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper
8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
11. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
12. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
13. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
14. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
15. Falling, T.J. Newman, Avid Reader Press/S&S
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
11. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
13. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
14. Landslide, Michael Wolff, Holt
15. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
13. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
14. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
15. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
7. All We Can Save, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
8. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
9. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
11. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
13. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
14. Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door, Ben Macintyre, Crown
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Twins, Varian Johnson, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
7. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
7. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Small Favors, Erin A. Craig, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
7. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
8. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
9. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
10. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
13. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
15. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic