When you write a column with any sort of regularity, there comes a time where you find yourself wondering if someone cutting you off on the Northwest Arterial is a subject that could fill 500 words.
Or that chicken strip from Monday’s lunch that sort of looked like Abraham Lincoln in profile.
Or that one time I got licked by raccoon.
Inevitably, these little bits and bobs of not-quite-columns aggregate in a document on my PC desktop until they hit a critical mass and a grab-bag column is born. It’s a beautiful process.
So here is a collection of some of the random things kicking around the ol’ idea file, in about 500 words.
Muffins and space cops
What do Ryan Reynolds and the Pillsbury Doughboy have in common? Martin Nodell, of course.
Nodell was the artist who first conceived of the golden-age comic book character Green Lantern.
Rather than the Hal Jordan character portrayed by Reynolds onscreen in notorious 2011 flop, this one was named Alan Scott. He wielded a mystical ring that couldn’t affect anything made of wood that he found after a train accident.
Post comic books, Nodell would go on to a career in advertising where he worked on the design team that helped create Pop ‘n’ Fresh, the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Writers for 400, please
Shel Silverstein, well known for being the author of the children’s classic, “The Giving Tree,” also penned the famous Johnny Cash ditty, “A Boy Named Sue.”
In fact, Silverstein wrote songs with Kris Kristofferson and had a few songs performed by Loretta Lynn.
Here’s one to make you famous at trivia night
Did you know that the very first commercial product called an
iPhone was not made by Apple?
It’s true. The very first iPhone was a product created by InfoGear (later acquired by Cisco), and it was known as the Linksys iPhone.
Rather than the pocket-sized device we’re all so familiar with now, the original was a 1998 internet appliance that combined a desk phone, a slide-out keyboard and, yes, a touchscreen.
It was an early pioneer of what would become known as “the internet of things,” though it didn’t exactly set the world on fire and was discontinued by 2001.
Speaking of Apple ...
The legendary Steve Jobs, founder of Apple and man behind the iPod, iPhone and more, wasn’t always legendary.
His first tech job — having previously dropped out from Reed College — was given to him by Nolan Bushnell and Al Alcorn, the founders of Atari Corporation.
“He was this real scuzzy kid,” Alcorn told video game journalist Steven Kent for his book, “The Ultimate History of Video Games: From Pong to Pokemon.” “I think I said, ‘We should either call the cops or we should talk to him.’ So I talked to him.”
Jobs was a bit of strange cat, even for the notoriously lax work environment that was Atari at the time. Reportedly, he once told co-workers that if he passed out, just prop him up on a work bench because he was on a new diet of “just air and water.”
Working as a game designer at Atari allowed Jobs to save up enough money to take a pilgrimage to India where he experienced Buddhism firsthand.
Bushnell, post-Atari, would go on to found Chuck E. Cheese, among other things.