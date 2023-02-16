LANCASTER, Wis. — Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts performed at the Platinum Dance Regional during the weekend of Jan. 27-29 in Davenport, Iowa, where members received a number of top awards in the recreational division.
The academy, which is owned and operated by Brandi Dreher, received the top studio award and the highest scoring recreational routine out of 164 entries. Dreher also received top choreographer in the hip-hop category and, with choreographer Anastasia Durrenberger, in the tap category.
Platinum awards are given for 285-300 points, high gold for 270-284 points, gold for 255-269 points and high silver for 240-254 points.
Individual awards included: Braelyn Crubel, platinum, first place for jazz, second place overall; Lydia Muldoon, platinum, first place for lyrical, third place for overall; Tessa Kamps, high gold, most photogenic teen; Danica Tydrich, platinum, first place for lyrical, second place overall; Lilly McCullick, platinum and first place overall; DC, first place for lyrical, nomination for artist of the year; Ava Muench, high gold, seventh place overall; Jorey Zimpel, platinum, second place overall, special award; Ayva Yager, platinum, fourth place overall, special award; Easton Uppena, high gold, first place for vocalist; Adalee Dreher, petite most photogenic; Hannah Tredinnick, runner-up Sr. division, most photogenic; Madison Tracy, platinum, first place for tap, first place overall.
McCullick and Tracy also received invitations to compete at the Ultimate Invitational in Arlington, Va., in July.
Duets, trios and dance team awards included: Teen duet, Tydrich and Zimpel, platinum, first place for lyrical, judge’s award; teen trio, Muench, Tredinnick and Mazie Schramm, platinum, first place for tap, third place overall; trio, Tracy, Yager and Emma Schramm, platinum, first place overall; trio, Crubel, Muldoon and Reagen Nemitz, platinum, first in category, first overall; petite small group, high gold, first place for hip-hop, eighth place overall; teen tap, platinum, second place overall; senior jazz, platinum, second place overall; teen lyrical, platinum, second place overall; teen clogging, platinum plus, first place overall, judge’s award, highest scoring routine in the division.
In addition, McCullick, Tracy, teen tap, senior jazz and teen clogging received invitations to compete in the Platinum Ultimate Dance Invitational.
