LANCASTER, Wis. — Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts performed at the Platinum Dance Regional during the weekend of Jan. 27-29 in Davenport, Iowa, where members received a number of top awards in the recreational division.

The academy, which is owned and operated by Brandi Dreher, received the top studio award and the highest scoring recreational routine out of 164 entries. Dreher also received top choreographer in the hip-hop category and, with choreographer Anastasia Durrenberger, in the tap category.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.