Like so many others during this unusual year, 13-year-old Helena Sinton took up a creative hobby to help fill the monotonous days of quarantines and shut-downs.
What makes the Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School eighth-grader a bit different from other teens is the self-discipline she has displayed in pursuing her chosen hobby – she’s teaching herself to play the flute.
“I took lessons for a summer, and then fell out of it,” she said. “Because of COVID(-19), I wanted to do it again. When we had to quarantine earlier this year, I said, ‘Well, you’re not going anywhere, so this is a good time to do it.’”
Music as a therapeutic tool to improve our moods and attitudes is well-documented. The field of music therapy gained steam in the 1940s, when nurses at Veterans hospitals began noticing how much playing music seemed to improve the moods and decrease the pain of their patients.
“Music affects respiration and heart rate,” said Sue Flogel, artistic director at Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, and a retired music therapist. “One of the theories is that it promotes deep breathing and general relaxation. And when we’re relaxed, our perception of pain is different.”
Callie Mescher is a music therapist in Dubuque. In addition to treating patients with physical, emotional and psychological disorders, she leads Northeast Iowa School of Music’s “Music Together,” a program for children five years old and under and their caregivers.
“Music therapy engages up to 90% of the brain,” said Mescher. “And the activity carries on even after the therapy is concluded.”
Mescher, who has a degree in neurological music therapy from Colorado State University, said that while studies have shown that music has tremendous effects deep inside the brain, it’s not always known why.
“Sometimes I do things (with clients), and I don’t even know exactly why they’re so effective,” she said.
Sinton said playing the flute has done wonders for her mood during a time when she couldn’t go to school or visit with friends.
“I’m not really an extroverted person anyway,” she said. “But having this hobby made my quarantine experience better.”
Mescher has had to make adjustments with her patients because of social distancing protocols, including going virtual in some cases.
“I’m starting to explore the virtual world of music therapy,” she said. “The beauty of music therapy is it has always been a creative field.”
While virtual music therapy would be difficult for some clients, Mescher said for others, it can be a godsend.
“It might be a really good option for people with dementia or those in a nursing home,” she said.
Mescher and Flogel both agree that, like Sinton has done, using music as a therapeutic tool is an easy thing to do on your own. Whether it’s listening to music on your phone or iPad or tuning into a virtual concert, music improves your mood and decreases your stress level.
“It can be a source of relaxation, it can be a mood lifter,” said Flogel. “Listen to what moves you and takes you where you need to go. Maybe you need to relax, maybe you need to be energized, maybe you need to go back to a place where things were not so nuts.”
There isn’t any special talent or expertise required to when it comes to using music to soothe what ails you.
“I’m not serious about becoming a musician, but I’m enjoying it,” said Sinton. “It’s not my burning passion, but I like it enough that I don’t get bored, and I’m not going to be quitting it anytime soon.”
Even starting from a place of depression, anger or sadness when listening to music can be therapeutic. Starting out by listening to sad music can eventually lead to you wanting to hear happier tunes.
“Sing in the shower. Hum. Let the sounds out of your body. Just feel,” said Mescher. “It’s OK to feel crappy during this time. Guide yourself along the journey of feeling bad, then slowly get to a point where you’re feeling good. Start where you are, then slowly get yourself to where you want to be.”