The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque, will host its 16th annual Ice Fest, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union, Saturday-Monday, Jan. 18-20.
The event will feature three days of winter activities carrying the themes of nature, history and weather, respectively.
Included will be ice harvesting, ice rescue demonstrations, Alaskan malamutes, IPTV Kids Club’s Dan Wardell and Curious George, snow sculpting, art projects, “Sid the Science Kid,” live animals, a KCRG-TV9 Weather Academy, outdoor and indoor programming and movies.
Activities will take place inside the Mississippi River Center, the Boat Shop, on the William M. Black and in the Boatyard.
Ice Fest is included with general admission. For tickets and more information, visit rivermuseum.com.
Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 18 (Nature)
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Bald Eagle Watch, a free family event, will be at the Grand River Center. Visitors are encouraged to attend both events in the Port of Dubuque.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: “Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit!” Bird house building in the Boat Shop (additional fee); fish and animal prints and button activities.
10:30 a.m.: “Focus on Furs” interpretation and blubber activity.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fire pit, s’mores and snow sculpting.
11 a.m.: Water rescue demonstration with the Dubuque Fire Department near the boathouse.
11:30 a.m.: Creature Feature, ice harvesting demonstration near the boathouse and tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center).
12:30 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center).
1 p.m.: Water rescue demonstration with the Dubuque Fire Department near the boathouse.
1:30 p.m.: Creature Feature and ice harvesting demonstration near the boathouse.
2 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center), “Focus on Furs” interpretation and blubber activity.
3 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).
Sunday, Jan. 19 (History)
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Silhouette portrait drawings and winter scene painting activities.
10:30 a.m.: Thermal camera imagery program.
11 a.m.: Water rescue demonstration with the Dubuque Fire Department near the boathouse and IPTV Kids Club’s Dan Wardell and Curious George.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fire pit, s’mores and snow sculpting.
11:30 a.m.: Creature Feature, ice harvesting demonstration near the boathouse and tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center).
12:30 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).
1 p.m.: Water rescue demonstration with the Dubuque Fire Department near the boathouse and IPTV Kids Club’s Dan Wardell and Curious George.
1:30 p.m.: Creature Feature and ice harvesting demonstration near the boathouse.
2 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center) and thermal camera imagery program.
3 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).
Monday, Jan. 20 (Weather)
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: “Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit!” steam engine demonstrations, fog in a bottle experiment, ice melting science, animal print plaster of Paris and snowflake making.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Plumery Tails and their Alaskan Malamutes.
11 a.m.: KCRG-TV9 Weather Academy and water rescue demonstration with the Dubuque Fire Department near the boathouse.
11:30 a.m.: Creature Feature, ice harvesting demonstration near boathouse and tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in Mississippi River Center).
12:30 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).
1 p.m.: KCRG-TV9 Weather Academy.
1:30 p.m.: Creature Feature.
2 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).
3 p.m.: Tour of the William M. Black (meet at box office in the Mississippi River Center).