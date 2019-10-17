University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery will host a free reception for its latest exhibit, “WOOD,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the art gallery, Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
The exhibit highlights the history of Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District with a focus on the Farley & Loetscher Manufacturing Co.
Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery, said everyone who moves to Dubuque hears about the fur traders and early miners who called the city home. When Garfield’s family moved to Dubuque 20 years ago, what he didn’t learn about was the city’s warehouse district.
“It was empty. No shops, no restaurants, no people,” he said in a press release. “In my New Yorker jargon, we’d call it ‘indefensible space’ and stay away from it. I just knew there was a story in those lanes lined with brick.”
He learned those stories when he met Carole Loetscher, Gary Olsen and Dave Palmer.
“‘WOOD’ is a marvelous history show, and as such it tells the story of about 80 years of industry in Dubuque,” Garfield said. “Of course, there is so much more to tell, but not to start with Farley & Loetscher Manufacturing Co. seemed wrong.”
Today, the revitalization of the Historic Millwork District has renewed the brick warehouses to create a bustling downtown with restaurants, boutiques, living quarters, markets and more.
“This is not the same city I moved into 20 years ago,” Garfield said.
The reception will take place in conjunction with Doo Wop Project, which will begin at 8 in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. For more information, visit www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
“WOOD” will continue through Friday, Nov. 1. Students in Garfield’s museum studies course designed the show and created a catalog about the Historic Millwork District that includes text by Loetscher and Palmer and pictures by Olsen.
Bisignano Art Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, during the academic year. The gallery also is open in conjunction with major events in John and Alice Butler Hall. Accommodations can be made for weekend viewing by contacting Garfield at 563-589-3717.