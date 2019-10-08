Fall walking tour, storytelling events planned

The Jo Daviess (Ill.) Conservation Foundation will sponsor two fall-related events later this month.
The final walking tour of Horseshoe Mound, 1679 N. Blackjack Road, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Led by JDCF Education and Outreach Manager Jess Hepker, it will provide participants the inside scoop on geologic features that can be seen from the top of the mound and tour the many points of interest found at the preserve.
Attendees also will have a chance to see and ask questions about the restoration work being done on the western slope of the mound that is visible from U.S. 20. The walk will take place along mowed trails over rolling terrain. Meet in the parking lot at the top of the lane.
Storytelling around a campfire will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Wapello Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84 S., Hanover.
Bring a lawn chair and join the JDCF’s Friends of Wapello. Stories can teach lessons and make people laugh. Native Americans that once inhabited Wapello passed on their knowledge to the next generation through storytelling.