Jane Fonda, 82, Cindy Crawford, 54, and Julianne Moore, 60, extol the health benefits of drinking a lot of water every day. And their advice is worth following for both women and men. A study published in the Journal of Physiology finds that older guys (around 61) are less able to regulate their body temperature than young ‘uns (around 25), and staying well-hydrated counteracts that and other health risks, such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, falls, confusion and headaches. Older women face the same risks from dehydration.
Unfortunately, studies also show 31% to 48% of older folks are chronically dehydrated! That may be because there’s a loss of sensitivity to feeling thirsty, from the side effects of medications or from chronic health issues such as diabetes or obesity. Sometimes it’s to avoid frequent bathroom stops — but that can backfire by causing bladder irritation.
To help you get in the habit of drinking enough water, here are five ways to stay well hydrated:
1. For a week, write down how much water you drink as you drink it. You’ll become consciously aware of your routine.
2. Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning. Then, keep a water bottle with you; sip from it twice an hour.
3. Add natural flavors like lime to make water less boring.
4. Before you have a cup of coffee or other beverage, drink a glass of water.
5. As your furnace or heater cranks up indoors, run a humidifier to counter the dehydrating effects.