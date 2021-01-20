The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host its annual Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinner, according to a press release, though capacity will be reduced.
The five-course meal will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., with dinner service from 6:30 to 8:30, Sunday, Feb. 14, in the museum’s Mississippi River Discovery Center.
The menu will include a small charcuterie board of assorted cheeses, fruit, meat and crackers; a spinach and greens salad, with fresh berries and poppy seed dressing; garlic mushroom and white wine cream soup, with parmesan lettuce crisp; beef tenderloin medallions, with berry balsamic melba glaze served with a shrimp and asparagus risotto or vegetarian seared portobello mushroom, with berry balsamic melba glaze and asparagus risotto; and a petite shared plate for dessert.
Gluten free and vegetarian options are available for most items. Each guest also will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne and coffee. A cash bar will be available.
Seating will be limited to 50 individuals or 25 couples. Tables will be spaced 6 feet apart, and reservations are required. Additionally, service staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are required to wear face coverings when not seated, the release states.
Staff-supervised and social distanced programming will be provided for potty-trained youth, ages 3 and older. The cost is $5 per child for members and $10 per child for non-members. Drop off begins at 6. Children must be picked up by 9. Children also will be required to wear face coverings.
Reservations for the dinner can be made through Friday, Feb. 5, by calling Teri Witt, banquets manager, at 563-581-4986. The cost is $60 per person or $120 per couple. Payment is due at time of reservation.