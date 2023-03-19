When it came time for Dubuque native Louie Psihoyos to accept the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2010, he didn’t have a chance to speak.
Psihoyos is the director of “The Cove,” a documentary about dolphin killings in Japan. Psihoyos, who now lives in the Bay Area in California, recalled having to give many speeches as the film racked up accolades throughout the award season, but the microphone cut off before he could speak on the Oscars stage.
“When they called our name, nobody was more shocked than me,” Psihoyos said. “I had been rehearsing the speech for months, but then they turned off the mic, and I never got the chance to do my speech. I think we have a record in Hollywood for the most wins of any documentary and also the shortest acceptance speech on record.”
Dubuque has several local ties to the Academy Awards, which just held its 95th ceremony on March 12.
In addition to Psihoyos, other connections include composer Luke Flynn, who grew up in Dubuque and later relocated to Asbury. Flynn helped prepare music for the Oscars ceremony in 2020 and has worked on the scores for many big films, including multiple nominee and award-winner “La La Land.”
In 1980, Dubuque couple William and Ruth Rabe watched the ceremony where their daughter-in-law, Jill Clayburgh, was nominated for Best Actress for “Starting Over,” losing to Sally Field. In 1986, Don Ameche — who attended Loras College and has his ashes interred at an Asbury cemetery — won Best Supporting Actor for “Cocoon.”
In 2014, Dubuque-based Betty Jane Candies was featured in gift bags to those who lost the golden statue in certain categories at the 2014 Oscars.
For Psihoyos, his filmmaking career began in Dubuque when he interned at the Telegraph Herald in the 1970s and became interested in creating stories through photography. He went on to become a National Geographic photographer.
“Photography was a way to put jumper cables to social issues and ignite them to public interest,” he said.
Psihoyos took that philosophy with him into filmmaking, and “The Cove” was his first documentary.
“It doesn’t look like any documentary before it,” he said. “We filmed it like a thriller. ‘Rolling Stone’ said it was a cross between ‘The Bourne Identity’ and ‘Flipper.’
“... I think that film became the most-winning documentary in history. It won all the guilds, about 70 top awards. It beat out ‘Avatar’ and ‘The Hurt Locker.’ But how to create a film to make change was always, and still is, the incentive.”
The family of Susan Gorrell, executive director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, also has deep roots in filmmaking.
Her son, Skylar, was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 with the visual effects team for “Deepwater Horizon.” Her husband, Ken, also works in special effects, and her son, Brandon, scouts locations for movies. Gorrell herself also produces films.
“I think it’s interesting because we don’t necessarily talk about everything everybody’s doing at home,” Gorrell said of her family’s work in the film industry. “To us, it’s just a job we enjoy doing.”
Gorrell first got connected to JDIFF when screening her film, “A Million Spokes,” a documentary about RAGBRAI, before eventually leading the organization.
“I think Dubuque is great for (bringing filmmakers together),” she said. “With the festival, you’re building a place for them to show their work and also a place for them to come together and create business. Filmmakers come here, and the community benefits by being educated in films, but it’s also an opportunity to meet filmmakers and talk about their craft.”
Gorrell encouraged any young filmmakers to experience film festivals — especially ones that take place right in their backyards — to ask questions.
“You have to get out there and meet people,” she said. “You’re not able to do it sitting in a room. You have to be your own agent.”
For advice to other filmmakers, Psihoyos said his first rule of filmmaking is to not be boring when creating the movie.
“A lot of times, new filmmakers think that as long as they’re making a righteous film exposing the issue, that will create the chance they want,” he said. “But most people on a date night or sitting at home after work, they want to be entertained. You don’t have to dumb it down. People want to be informed, but they also want to be entertained.”
Psihoyos added that passion is also key for successful filmmakers.
“If you’re passionate about the subject matter, that will get you through the hard times,” he said. “Five years is a long time to do a project that has little likelihood of making any money back. I go out every single day to make the world a better place than if I had done nothing.”
