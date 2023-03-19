When it came time for Dubuque native Louie Psihoyos to accept the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2010, he didn’t have a chance to speak.

Psihoyos is the director of “The Cove,” a documentary about dolphin killings in Japan. Psihoyos, who now lives in the Bay Area in California, recalled having to give many speeches as the film racked up accolades throughout the award season, but the microphone cut off before he could speak on the Oscars stage.

