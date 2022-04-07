The definition of the root word for volunteer, from the Latin “volantarius,” is “willing,” and you won’t find any more willing volunteers than those who help make the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival a huge success year after year.
From board members and movie screeners to venue hosts and shuttle drivers, there are more than 200 volunteers who give of their time and talent in the months leading up to festival week.
Between 75 and 100 of those volunteers kick it into high gear during film festival week, hosting welcome events and afterparties, selling tickets, moderating panels and question-and-answer sessions after movie screenings and just being on hand to answer questions or give directions.
“There are a hundred film screeners who are watching films from August to January,” said Susan Gorrell, executive director of the festival. “Around 25 to 30 volunteers, not counting the screeners, are doing other things ahead of the festival.”
Lori Ollendick and her daughter, Rachel Bruflodt, have been volunteers since 2013. Ollendick’s husband, Tim, came on board the following year.
“Our only regret is that we were not involved from the very first year,” Ollendick said.
Ollendick and Brufoldt are the creators behind the film festival’s app, which provides festival goers with screening times, venue locations, details on panels and events and ticket information from their smartphones.
The app is used by attendees and filmmakers.
“Five years ago, (Rachel) and I approached Susan about the need for a festival mobile app,” Ollendick said. “Three weeks before the 2018 festival, we designed the app. Rachel wrote the code for it.”
When Ollendick and her family first stepped up as volunteers, they weren’t really sure what to expect.
“The first year we jumped right in and volunteered as venue hosts, not really knowing what that meant,” Ollendick said. “But we had so much fun meeting filmmakers from all over the world and interacting with attendees who love film and who told us how great Dubuque and the festival were.”
Sharon Kuttler and her husband, Bill, knew the festival founders and were excited about the idea and concept for the festival from the first year, but happened to be out of town during the inaugural event in 2012.
The following year, they planned on attending, but were pressed into service with a 7 a.m. phone call the first morning of the festival.
“They asked us to please come as soon as possible because they needed more help,” Kuttler said. “And we’ve been helping ever since.”
Kuttler’s responsibilities, like Ollendick’s, have expanded and changed throughout the years.
“I began helping with the process for film submissions in 2014,” she said. “That evolved into helping view films that were submitted to the festival.”
Kuttler said her organizational skills automatically took over.
“That has continued as the festival has grown,” she said. “I was able to help develop a structure to help (Susan) manage the film selection process. That has evolved into managing 100 volunteers with an orientation process for viewing submissions and providing viewer input.”
That process begins each summer so that everyone is ready to view film submissions when they start arriving in the fall.
“My official title for this has morphed into the current moniker of JDIFF screening team coordinator,” Kuttler said.
She also serves on the JDIFF board of directors and is an officer on the board’s executive committee.
“It’s year-long participation with heart and soul to make the festival the best it can be,” Kuttler said. “And there is always something to do to continue to raise that bar.”
A few years ago, Kuttler and her husband were able to sponsor a film, and chose the documentary “Women Outward Bound,” about the first group of women allowed to participate in the Outward Bound program in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of Minnesota in 1965.
“The incredible serendipity was the same year that group went on their Outward Bound trip was the same year that, as an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, my husband made his first canoe trip there,” Kuttler said. “(The film) was a nominee for Best Documentary. The two women filmmakers attended and we thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. We have continued to keep in touch with each of them.”
“Women Outward Bound” went on to be a PBS Women’s History Month selection, and can be found on Amazon Prime.
Ollendick said the positive experiences she has had while volunteering for the festival make it impossible to choose a favorite.
“Probably one of my favorite experiences every year is meeting new people, both filmmakers and attendees,” she said. “And to hear how much they love the festival, how it compares to much larger festivals with paid staff versus ours, which is mostly run by volunteers, and how great and welcoming Dubuque is.”
Volunteer opportunities include set up and tear down, venue hosting, shuttle drivers, manning the box office, welcoming filmmakers, taking tickets and more.
Kuttler said the rewards are abundant.
“I have come to appreciate so much more of what we have here in Dubuque, sometimes as a result of seeing it through the eyes of a visitor or filmmaker,” she said. “I appreciate the vehicle the festival provides for connection, for discussion, for community, for networking and for learning. I have an entirely new tribe of friends I’ve met and gotten to know.”
For more information on volunteer opportunities with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, visit www.julienfilmfest.com/volunteer.