The long-awaited “Wonder Woman 1984” sporadically entertains, but is ultimately one of the biggest disappointments of 2020.
Diana Prince has secretly blended into modern society. After an array of events, she’s soon caught up in the middle of a Cold War conflict instigated by oil businessman Maxwell Lord.
The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. It’s co-written and directed by Patty Jenkins.
Jenkins and Gadot struck lightning with 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” A commercial and critical success, the film had a palpable sense of heart that elevated the story. So, I was excited to see what Jenkins would bring to the table with a more modern setting.
“1984” is stylistically far removed from the WWI trenches and battlegrounds of the original film. While a strong showcase for the lively performances, it suffers from an overloaded and messy story that frustrates more often than satisfies.
Early scenes give off a Richard Donnor “Superman” feel. The film leans more heavily into B-movie territory than its predecessor, but only works a fraction of the time. Seeing Gadot thwart shopping mall thugs is the right amount of campiness that works.
Unfortunately, the film leans too heavily into this tone later on.
This said, Gadot captures the spark of the original, giving more emotional depth with her performance. There’s a particular moment where she has to push herself into combat after an emotionally devastating event. The way that she sets the pain and tears aside and pushes on is Gadot’s best acting demonstration to date.
I wish there were more moments like this.
Pine’s character, Steve Trevor, returns. The romance between Gadot and Pine remains charming. Pine also provides a few hilarious one-liners. Sadly, the inclusion of his character feels horribly underwritten and lazy, leaving more questions than answers — in a bad way.
Pascal gives a terrific performance as Lord. His charming demeanor juxtaposed with his desperate motivations are well-realized through the performance. However, I had some major issues with the film’s writing of the character’s villainous quest.
Pascal almost could be considered the lead character. His amount of screen time often overshadows Gadot. Furthermore, Pascal’s performance can’t mask his sloppily written plan of doom. His character’s grand plan feels cartoony, underwritten and lazy, like a loosely strung chain of random events rather than cohesive plot progression.
Lastly, Wiig’s villain character is another example of a great performance undermined by baffling writing. The decision to have a second major villain in a film where Lord occupies so much screen time was a poor move. It pounds a crowded narrative further into the ground.
There is a lack of standout moments. The best by far is a plane ride through an Independence Day fireworks display. Rare moments like this capture the heart and magic of the first film.
One of the best action sequences is a pulse-pounding truck chase through desert terrain, but most of it pales in comparison to the first film.
There’s some interesting social commentary being explored, but the film’s messy story does an insufficient job to bring it home. While a third “Wonder Woman” film has been green-lit, one can only hope for a better and more investing story. I believe Jenkins can make a great three-quel.
However, it can’t sideline the character of Wonder Woman like it did in “1984.” The most disappointing element was seeing Diana become a passenger in her own film.
I give “Wonder Woman 1984” 3 stars out of 5.
“Wonder Woman 1984” is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes. It’s available to stream on HBO Max and is also playing in theaters.