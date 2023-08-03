If your birthday is today: Applying your skills will help you reach your objective. Stay focused on what's important. You have plenty to gain if you keep your plans simple. Say yes to what helps you move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A change will open your eyes to many opportunities. Talk to experts and embark on a new adventure. Let go of what no longer brings you joy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Engage in conversations that enrich your mind and life. Consider what moves you, and pursue what make you feel good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Offering a donation instead of getting involved in the nitty-gritty will not have the same effect, leaving you and those in need at a disadvantage.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Engage in activities that stimulate your mind. The aim is to enjoy what life has to offer instead of maintaining something unreasonable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be straightforward with loved ones, discuss your thoughts, and consider doable options. Lowering your overhead will give you breathing room to make your life less cluttered.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make a difference in how you live, work and play. Set your sights on what's important and devise a plan that will be approved.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think twice before you say or do something you'll regret. Look for ways to improve yourself and your life instead of putting the blame elsewhere. Take responsibility.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A realistic approach will help you find a way to improve your life and relationships with others. Speak from the heart, but maintain honesty and integrity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Distance yourself from people who expect too much. It's your life; take control and make decisions that benefit you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your ability to show compassion and discipline will encourage others to want to join your team. You can go beyond your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be too eager to give others the benefit of the doubt. Question anything that doesn't fit your plans. Brighten your surroundings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may not like change, but when the benefits outnumber your fears, you may want to reconsider your options. A forward move will lead to personal growth and a brighter future.