What's it worth on eBay? Ruyi scepter draws $2,000

Ruyi is a Chinese word that refers to a curved decorative object that serves as either a ceremonial scepter in Chinese Buddhism or a talisman symbolizing power and good fortune in Chinese folklore.
A traditional ruyi has a long S-shaped handle and a head fashioned like a fist, or cloud. Ruyi scepters are constructed from diverse materials the one pictured here is made of rosewood and carved jade.
The Palace Museum in Beijing has nearly 3,000 ruyi made of everything from gold to iron and every other material.
This ruyi was purchased in Guam in the 1950s by our client’s parents while traveling in the far east. We gave this item a full series of photographs and description on eBay and posted it for a 10-day auction cycle.
We had numerous offers and the opening bid was set for $2,000, which was the final selling price. This item was shipped to the new owner in Shanghai, China.