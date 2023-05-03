Three interesting studies I wanted to make sure you heard about: First, researchers used MRIs to reveal sex-specific patterns in obese men and women’s brain structure, function, and connectivity. The scans found that obese women’s brain patterns were associated with compulsive and emotion-related eating. They also indicated that obese women may be more enticed by highly processed foods. In contrast, the brain patterns in obese men were associated with eating behaviors propelled by reactions to sensations in their gut and abdominal discomfort. Knowing this may help you recognize your hidden drives and create a more effective weight loss plan.
Second, when assessed at 36 weeks out, mindful tai chi (1 hour, three times a week for 24 weeks) is able to help folks aged 60 and older with Type 2 diabetes and mild cognitive impairment preserve brain power better than a 24-week walking routine — which also helps!
Third, increasing the time your family sits together for a meal increases the amount of fruits and vegetables kids eat. In a study that used each family as its own control, researchers found that when children spend 50% more time at the family dinner table — that comes to an average of about 10 additional minutes — they eat three-plus more pieces of fruit and three-plus more pieces of veggies, or about 3.5 ounces more of each a day. That boosts the nutrients kids get and over months and years can change their future. Tip: The boost was helped by having fruits and veggies cut into bite-sized pieces.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
