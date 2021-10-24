Lately, a mashup of two songs keeps running through my head.
On the dreary side is The Beatles’, “A Day in the Life,” which begins, “I read the news today, oh boy.” On the sunny side is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things.”
When I hear terrifying rumblings about a civil war in our near future, I think about people who respectfully disagree.
It cheers me to conjure an image of the roly-poly, extremely conservative Supreme Court judge Antonin Scalia going to the opera with the diminutive liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
More recently, I loved seeing video of George W. Bush handing Michelle Obama a cough drop at his dad’s funeral, a simple gesture of friendship transcending party lines. Only people who have experienced it can know what kind of toll being in the relentless public eye can extract, thus they form a bond stronger than political differences.
When I read about how fraught it is to go on a cruise today, what with taking daily molecular PCR tests and wearing a tracking device connected to the ship’s computer, I think about the time my elderly but indomitable mother terrified me by passing out in a little Mexican town where our ship was docked.
By evening, she had recovered, and insisted on going to the midnight buffet — a precious memory.
When I see dreadful videos of airline passengers becoming abusive, I daydream about a trip to NYC when bloody COVID-19 pandemic is over. How breathtaking it is upon descent to see landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, with the lady holding that torch high through two world wars, the Flu Epidemic of 1918, the Civil Rights era, heartbreaking assassinations and now COVID-19.
When I think about the shortages expected for Christmas due to production and shipping woes, I fret about finding my grandchildren’s hearts’ desires. Then I recall one of my prized possessions.
It is a toasty quilt my grandmother made out of wool squares harvested from suits worn out by the men in the family — the dull tweed squares stuffed with newspapers for warmth and woven together with vibrant orange yarn.
Although I deeply miss seeing far-flung friends, I am heartened to hear from them and former work buddies via email, texts, calls, and even better, letters, more often since COVID-19 began.
Do you think that the pandemic has clarified our values?
Of course, socializing is harder now than it was two years ago — I can’t believe it’s been two years — but maybe, like me, you have seized the opportunity to make friends online.
I’ve gotten acquainted with new people via book discussion groups and exercise classes while developing a love-hate relationship with Zoom.
As Charles Dickens wrote in the opening lines of “A Tale of Two Cities,” “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
The Beatles had it right about the news: Oh, boy. But we have our favorite things.
Reader, how are you making the best of these times?