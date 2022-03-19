As a person who has struggled and suffered, I know all too well the foul phenomenon of “toxic positivity,” but I didn’t know it by that name until recently.
The phrase was used in an article I read recently; the source could have been any of dozens of online publications that cropped up in my Facebook feed.
In an effort to locate the article I’d read, I uncovered dozens of others, by plugging the keywords “toxic positivity” into the search engine. One or two of these articles I might print out and share with church people I know — because well-meaning church people often are the principal purveyors of the mindset that people who struggle must always be optimistic, hopeful and upbeat.
What’s wrong with that?
Where do I start?
How about starting with a Scripture passage that, in the wrong context, can be the quintessence of toxic positivity. I’m sure many of you can quote Romans 8:28 from memory: “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to (God’s) purpose.”
Or, I could rattle off a list of common “churchy” responses to suffering, some of which come directly from the Bible, others of which are flat-out heresies based on out-of-context Scripture reading.
“Be of good cheer.”
“Rejoice and be glad.”
“Remember, the Lord never gives you more pain than you can bear.”
At certain times, and under certain circumstances, phrases such as these do not confer God’s peace and support. Just the opposite.
A clinical social worker, quoted in Huffington Post (one of many publications with good articles about toxic positivity), defined the phenomenon as the belief that ignoring or downplaying the difficult aspects of life — and the negative or mixed emotions that often accompany those circumstances — helps us cope with our troubles.
It sounds, at first blush, like a decent instinct, based on my understanding of who God is, and who I am to God.
Heaven knows I’ve given myself any number of pep talks using these very words — when my parents passed away, when I lost my ability to walk without pain, when I was diagnosed with a failing heart, when the biopsies (two of them) turned up malignancies.
But I have found that sometimes I need to lament before I can even consider being of good cheer.
Sometimes my faith, and my ability to cope, depends on calling demons by their names and acknowledging their presence.
I need to voice my pain, my anger, my confusion, my grief.
I need to hear the people around me say, “I hear you” and “Yes, your struggle is real.”
And rather than chirping platitudes like “the Lord never gives you more than you can bear,” say instead, “The Lord has your back, and so do I. What, if anything, can we do about this sorry situation?”
In reading the emotion-rich story from John, chapter 11, I am struck by the raw humanity of all the characters — Mary’s profound grief at the death of her brother Lazarus, Martha’s practicality and, yes, the sorrow of Jesus.
Although Jesus knew death and decay would not have the last word, nevertheless he lamented.
Let’s all say it: “Jesus wept.”