Ron Prescott Reagan, 63, President Ronald Reagan’s son, might be the political opposite of his conservative father, but one thing he and his dad could have in common is a familial risk for dementia. President Reagan had Alzheimer’s for 10 years when he died in 2004 at age 93. And a new study says (if you don’t adopt dementia-defeating habits) having an immediate family member with dementia ups your risk for the disorder by 78% compared to folks with no close relative who has been affected.
The good news: A study, published in the journal Circulation, identified six lifestyle habits that go a long way to preventing dementia — even for folks with this increased familial risk. The researchers followed almost 302,239 men and women aged around age 60 for eight years. Folks with a familial predisposition for dementia slashed their risk by adopting at least three of the healthy behaviors — and more healthy habits provide additional protection.
Here is the list:
• Not having obesity.
• Getting 150 minutes or more per week of moderate to vigorous activity.
• Regularly sleeping six to nine hours a night.
• Consuming two (for men) or one (for women) alcoholic drinks a day or less.
• Not smoking.
• Eating a plant-based diet and skipping refined grains and processed meats.