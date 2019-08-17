A Blossoming Moments: Alzheimer’s Luncheon & Flower Ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
The ceremony is meant as a social and sacred time of sharing friendship and food, joining together to honor loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia and to remember those who lived with these diseases and passed away.
The facilitator will be the Rev. Dr. Jade Angelica, who designs workshops, services and trainings for Healing Moments for Alzheimer’s and offers dementia care education, advocacy and ministry throughout the country.
The offering is a $15 per person suggested donation, including lunch, music with Sister Carol Hemesath and Sister Marie Therese, a flower bulb for planting and a message of hope and healing from Angelica.
To register, call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org.