When I was in high school, my English instructor required the class to memorize certain classic lines that were to her living truths that might accompany us through our lives.
A favorite for me always has been the inscription on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …”.
Sixty years ago (1962), 15 of us Wahlert Catholic high schoolers returned from our summer in Europe, with our choir director, the Rev. Blackburn and our amazing guide, Msgr. Tarrent.
Our group — all choir voices — male and female, stood up at our seats and sang in four-part harmony, that welcome liberty message to everyone on our 747 as we flew over that iconic statue, arriving home to America at LaGuardia. Everyone, even the stewardesses, cheered and clapped.
Another classic line was Shakespeare’s from The Merchant of Venice: “The quality of mercy is not strained; It droppeth as a gentle rain from heaven upon the places beneath. It is twice blest; it blesses him that gives and him that takes.”
This Sunday’s Scripture has brought me back to that particular passage. A lawyer and Jesus are having their intellectual discussion on the question of: “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”
After Jesus tells him: “Love God and your neighbor,” the lawyer, ever seeking greater clarity asked: “And who is my neighbor? Wisely, Jesus paints a picture, a circumstance; that leaves no doubt.
A man fell victim to robbers and was left for dead. Many go by, unmoved, even walking to the other side of the road. A Samaritan (a despised Jew), assisted him, got help, paid the cost. He possessed a heart of mercy, something only Jesus’ love can give.
Mercy was this Jewish man’s gift, coming from a most unexpected person. In Hebrew, mercy derives from the word “womb,” and in Greek it derives from a “gut-level feeling” that embraces the moment and simply but boldly responds from the heart. Mercy protects, hovers over, rescues and saves.
Mercy is God’s compassion for an ongoing or immediate need that confronts us. Interestingly, we’re never told the outcome of this kindness. Might the wounded man be incensed by having someone of different class and culture serve him? And would the innkeeper trust that the merciful man would keep his word, returning to make full payment?
All we know is that we are those people today: The wounded, the innkeeper, the merciful servant.
If we find our merciful heart, it will come from the love Jesus pours out. And that mercy will serve both the giver and the receiver.
So, if the moment of need arises for us, and we have a gut-level response to help, let us not cross the street, distance ourselves. May our mercy drop as a gentle rain from heaven, straight from the loving heart of God through ours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.