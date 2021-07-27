Nancy Lieberman was 50 when she retired from the WNBA; Satchel Paige was just six days shy of 51 when he left the ballpark; and George Blanda was 48 when he put down the football. Longevity like that is rare in professional sports, but a long lifespan is becoming ever-more common off the field. The oldest living person (as of this writing) is 118-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan. And a new study published in Demographic Research says that many people alive today will live to over 100 (there are now 500,000 of them worldwide), with a possible lifespan of 125 or 130 by 2099.
The researchers predict that by the beginning of the next century, there’s a 99% probability of a person living to 124, a 68% chance of a person hitting 127 and a 13% probability of someone living to age 130.
If you’re going to be alive for 100 years (or more), you want to have your health last that long too. That’s why it has never been more important to adopt health-extending habits that up your chances of enjoying outdoor fun at 101.
You know the three keys: plant-based, minimally processed foods; lots of activity and interaction — physical and mental; and stress control. For detailed suggestions, enjoy Dr. Mike’s “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code to Live Younger for Longer,” out January 2022. It’s about how to have a body that’s 20, 30 or 40 even when you’re 70 — or older!