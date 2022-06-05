Opportunities for fun, food and free live music abound this summer in the tri-states.
While many summer festivals were canceled or were held in an alternate format during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has a full slate of events filled with live entertainment and opportunities to eat at a variety of food vendors.
Here are some of the upcoming festivals in the tri-states:
Taste of Summer
When: The first event was held June 2. Two more events are planned on Thursday, July 7, and Thursday, Aug. 4. Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. both nights, and live music will begin at 6 p.m. Both events run until 9 p.m.
Where: National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St., Dubuque.
Tickets: Free to attend.
Details: Last year, festival organizers decided to change the standalone Taste of Dubuque event to the Taste of Summer series in the hopes of controlling crowd sizes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a river museum press release, the series format is back again this year thanks to positive feedback from attendees.
More information: Details on food vendors and performers can be found in the “Events” tab at rivermuseum.com.
Music on Main Street
When: Fridays, June 10, July 15 and Aug. 12. Food sales start at 5 p.m., and live music will be performed from 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Town Clock Plaza on Main Street, Dubuque.
Tickets: Free.
Details: Music on Main Street, formerly known as “Dubuque ... And All That Jazz!” has expanded its music acts this year to include country and reggae, according to Laura Bertjens, event and program specialist at Dubuque Main Street.
“With our concerts, they’ve kind of been promoted as jazz/blues,” she said. “We’re kind of trying to diversify.”
The June 10 event will feature Avey Grouws Band, which performs a blend of genres. Country act Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys will perform July 15, and reggae act Gizzae will perform Aug. 12.
More information: Dubuque Main Street, 563-588-4400.
Galena (Ill.) Brew Fest
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Where: Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena.
Tickets: $35 if purchased before Friday, July 1, and $40 if purchased after July 1. Proceeds benefit Galena ARC.
Details: Local and regional beer, wine and spirits will be available at the festival, as well as activities and music.
More information: galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest
DubuqueFest Fine Arts Festival
When: Saturday, Aug 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.
Where: Washington Square, 700 Locust St., Dubuque.
Tickets: Free, though donations toward the festival can be made on the DubuqueFest website.
Details: The annual event will again have a two-day art fair featuring more than 25 artists and a Kids’ Creation Station. The event also features a slate of musicians and food options.
The application deadline for artists and musicians has already passed, but those interested in being a food vendor have until Wednesday, June 15, to apply.
More information: dbqfest.com
Irish Hooley
When: Saturday, Aug. 27.
Where: Alliant Amphitheater, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Dubuque.
Details: Focused on celebrating Irish culture, the event will be filled with music, dancing and food. A full lineup of musical acts can be found on the event’s website.
More information: irishhooley.org
Potosi (Wis.) Brewfest
When: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Where: Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Tickets: VIP tickets are $65, and purchasers can attend the event starting at noon. General admission tickets are $39 and become $49 starting Monday, Aug. 1. Proceeds benefit the Potosi Foundation.
Details: The event, which is in its 14th year, will feature more than 60 vendors from craft breweries, distilleries and wineries, as well as specialty meat and cheese sellers. Games, live music and other food also will be available.
More information: potosibrewery.com/news-events/potosi-brewfest
Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Sept. 17.
Where: Back Waters Stage at Q Casino, Dubuque.
Tickets: Free, though donations to Camp Albrecht Acres will be accepted at the entrance.
Details: A schedule of events is still to be determined. The festival will feature music, food, dancing and games.
More information: dbqoktoberfest.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.