“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 7 p.m. on FX While cleaning out a cluttered old basement as part of their detention, four completely different high school students find a dusty old video game called “Jumanji.” Once they fire it up and begin to play, all four are literally sucked into the game and put into the bodies of the avatars that they’d chosen. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Bobby Cannavale and Nick Jonas.
“Celebrity Escape Room,” 7 p.m. on NBC The Game Master puts their celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape. This episode features Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Jack Black hosts.
“Red Nose Day,” 8 p.m. on NBC The biggest names in entertainment bring a lineup of music, comedy and short documentaries to educate end engage viewers about children and young people affected by poverty and how Red Nose Days funds have helped them change their story for the good.