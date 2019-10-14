SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Teen Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games will be at your libraries. Light snacks provided. Grades 6-12.
Dyersville (Iowa) Community Blood Drive, 1 p.m., Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE. Details: Erica, 563-321-9613.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Details:
563-542-8175.
Tuesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Fall Brass Recital, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Featuring University of Iowa musicians Amy Schendel, trumpet; Todd Schendel, trombone; and Karina Glasinovic, piano. Freewill offering accepted.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of story time, with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. iRead pairs high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice in an interactive and encouraging space. Registration required. For grades 1-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of story time, with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of story time, with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Author Visit: Holly Tierney-Bedord, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, conference room 1. The author of more than 20 novels and novellas will speak about her latest work, “I Will Follow Him.”
LEARNING
Today
Duct Tape DIY, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make a new, fun and usable item out of duct tape. For grades 6-12.
Tuesday
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a Halloween design using perler beads. For kindergarten and older.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help advance careers, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service club meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel Sisters of Charity, 1100 Carmel Drive, Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meets downtown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous,
St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St.. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous,
7 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG , Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
VFW, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St..
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Guides will take people to various graves with history and stories. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606, 563-663-5223 or sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.