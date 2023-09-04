Today is Monday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2023. There are 118 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
• In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
• In 2016, elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 92. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 83. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 82. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 81. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 81. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 81. Actor Jennifer Salt is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 74. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 73. Actor Judith Ivey is 72. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 72. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 70. Actor Khandi Alexander is 66. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 63. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 63. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 54. Actor Noah Taylor is 54. Actor Ione Skye is 53. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 49. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 48. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 48. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 46. Actor Wes Bentley is 45. Actor Max Greenfield is 44. Country singer Granger Smith is 44. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 43. Singer Beyoncé is 42. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 41c. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 37. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 33. Actor Carter Jenkins is 32. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 28.