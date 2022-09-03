September
Dairy Days, Platteville, Wis., Sept. 9-11: Kicks off Friday with a flea market, amusement rides and beer tent. Saturday features a morning parade down Main Street followed by a dairy cattle show at Legion Field Park, which also features an arts and crafts fair and carnival. Other highlights included truck and tractor pulls and live music.
Villa Louis Carriage Classic, Prairie du Chien, Wis., Sept. 9-11. The event highlights competitive carriage driving in arena and obstacle classes. Visitors also can tour the authentically restored Dousman family home.
Fishtival, Bellevue, Iowa, Sept. 10. Celebrates the city’s heritage as a community on the Mississippi River through all forms of art, including dance, media arts and folk and traditional music. There also will be food vendors and an appearance by a mermaid.
Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival, Sept. 9-11. Sponsored by the Dubuque Dragon Boat Association, it will again take place on the Mississippi River next to Riverview Park. This year’s theme is Music by the Decades, and participants can come dressed as their favorite band or musician.
Pecatonica Valley Antique Days, Darlington, Wis., Sept. 10-11. Two days of flea markets, antique tractors and machinery displays at Lafayette County Fairgrounds and Louisa Street.
Tito Puente Jr. and His Latin Jazz Ensemble, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, Sept. 16. Latin musician comes to Dubuque with his 10-piece ensemble.
Oktoberfest, Dubuque, Sept. 17. Centered at the Backwaters Stage at Q Casino, the event will include all of the usual Oktoberfest celebratory food and drink experiences as well as live music and wiener dog races.
Cemetery walk, Galena, Ill., Sept. 17-18. Performers of the Greenwood Cemetery Walk will explore the rugged lives of early settlers, sharing stories of prosperity and the challenges of intersecting cultures, politics, war and slavery.
Germanfest, Guttenberg, Iowa, Sept. 23-24. Lots of live music throughout the weekend, along with food, drink, activities for children, wiener dog races, a home brew contest and tasting and sauerkraut contest.
Wingfest, Farley, Iowa, Sept. 24. Lots of wings, live music, activities for children and more in this fundraiser sponsored by the Western Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club.
Cornish Festival & Celtic Celebration, downtown Mineral Point, Wis., Sept. 23-25. Pancake breakfast, Taste of Mineral Point, music, workshops, films and craft demonstrations will be featured.
Apple Festival, downtown Gays Mills, Wis., Sept. 23-25. The annual event features parades, carnivals, arts and crafts, flea markets, music, dancing, fun run/walk, food, festivities and, of course, thousands of apples.
Pumpkin Festival, Warren, Ill., Sept. 23-25. Features include carnival rides, parade, pro wrestling, Big Wheel races, a live auction, food stands, arts and crafts, petting zoo, pony rides and helicopter rides.
Dark Chambers haunted attraction, Dubuque, weekends Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Thrills and chills are promised, with a Light Fright option for the faint of heart and a Full Scare for those who enjoy the terror.
October
Tri-States Largest Chili Cookoff, Dubuque, Oct. 1. The annual event in Cable Car Square features a variety of chilis to taste test as well as other food, drink and music.
Cheesefest, downtown Shullsburg, Wis., Oct. 1. Craft and food vendors, stage entertainment, activities for children, cheese-tasting and viewing events by local cheesemakers and wine-tastings.
Oktoberfest, Galena, Ill., Oct. 1. Family activities, live polka music, wiener dog racing, plus German-style food and beer will headline event at Depot Park.
Hot Rods & Harleys Car Show, Hopkinton, Iowa, Oct. 2. Huge car show featuring live music, arts and crafts vendors, food and drink.
Heritage Days, Elkader, Iowa, Oct. 8-9. This event at the Osborne Nature Center highlights the pioneer era with demonstrations of storytelling, basketry and quilting and several contests, including buffalo-chip throwing and pumpkin decorating.
Country Fair, Galena, Ill., Oct. 8-9. One of Galena’s most popular events featuring more than 150 vendors selling a variety of high-quality, original handmade arts, crafts and fine arts. Live music, food and children’s game area.
Safe & Spooky Halloween, Cassville, Wis., Oct. 22. Trick-or-treat through the shops and factories of the “haunted” Stonefield Historic Village.
Halloween Parade, Dubuque, Oct. 22: The event, last held in 2019, has been resurrected. This year, it will be part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Boos & Brews event. The two-day celebration also will include a scary movie screening in Washington Square and a brewfest. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and follow the regular route through downtown.
Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, Oct. 22: UD alum Danza and his four-piece band combine timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of softshoe.
Halloween Parade, Galena, Ill., Oct. 29. One of the largest, longest and spookiest parades in the tri-state area, featuring floats, marching bands, costumed participants, prizes and treats.
November-December
Driftless Film Festival, Mineral Point, Wis., Nov. 3-6. A celebration of independent cinema that takes place at the Mineral Point Opera House.
Nouveau Parade & Celebration, Galena, Ill., Nov. 18. Galena Cellars celebrates the release of the wine of the 2022 harvest. A parade of revelers will assemble at 2:30 p.m. for a trek around Galena’s Main Street in assorted modes of transportation, including horse-drawn wagons.
Reflections in the Park, Dubuque, beginning Nov. 24. Louis Murphy Park will be lit up with a variety of Christmas decorations for cars to drive past and through. Usually runs until the first week of January. See Santa every Monday.
Christmas at Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, Dec. 2: Concert featuring pipe organ, choirs and concert band with live narration.
Christmas Weekend and Lighted Lamps/Living Windows, Darlington, Wis., Dec. 3-4. Along with participating merchants, the highlight will be a parade on Main Street Saturday night along with a visit from Santa at the Historic Train Depot. Drive through Riverside Reflections outdoor lighted display.
Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows, Galena, Ill., Dec. 10. More than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will line the streets, steps, sidewalks and store windows from Main Street to the hills overlooking Grant Park.
