September

Dairy Days, Platteville, Wis., Sept. 9-11: Kicks off Friday with a flea market, amusement rides and beer tent. Saturday features a morning parade down Main Street followed by a dairy cattle show at Legion Field Park, which also features an arts and crafts fair and carnival. Other highlights included truck and tractor pulls and live music.

