Usually by this time in April, I’m totally immersed in every facet of America’s Greatest baseball team, the Chicago Cubs.
One of my favorite days on the calendar comes in February, when it’s time for pitchers and catchers to report to Arizona.
January is absolutely the worst month of the year — cold, dark, cold, a long 31-day slog.
February isn’t much better, but it’s saved by two pluses: Only 28 days or 29 in a leap year, and it’s when America’s Pastime returns.
It starts slowly with long toss, drills, batting practice with spring-training games close behind. Six weeks later, the regular season begins.
There are so many great things about baseball. The length of the season means baseball is a part of our daily life until Halloween. Catch a game in the comfort of your home, or if you’re out and about, tune in the radio and you are good to go.
What’s great about listening to a baseball game on the radio is it brings your imagination into play. When the play-by-play person announces a line-drive single up the middle, you picture it perfectly in your head because you have seen a pitch lined into center field numerous times.
Several summers ago, I was driving home after visiting a friend who lived just west of Yellowstone. The Cubs were in Colorado that night, playing the Rockies. The time spent listening to another Cub win flew by. Facing a 20-hour drive home, having a Cubs game on the radio for a portion of the trip was a nice diversion. Instead of watching miles turn over on the odometer and minutes tick by on the clock, I was counting runs while keeping track of outs.
The dictionary says a diversion is “an activity that diverts the mind from tedious or serious concerns.” These days the “serious concerns,” outnumber the diversions available to us. No family, friends or neighborhood gatherings. Forget about going to a movie, traveling, going to the library, a concert, playing euchre with the boys at the Dog House Lounge, hopping on your bike — self-propelled or motorized — and going for a ride through the countryside with a group of friends.
Diversions help us get through the challenges and humdrum of everyday life. They also comprise the scrapbook of memories we all carry around with us, helping form who we are today.
Last fall, I attended a reunion of our Holy Trinity Holy Name baseball team. For those too young to remember, the Holy Name league consisted of teams representing the Catholic parishes of Dubuque, as well as St. Mary’s in East Dubuque, Ill.
In those days, high school players could play on their parish team if there wasn’t a conflict. Just as now, Dubuque was loaded with talented baseball players. I can’t remember what the age limit was, but whatever it was, if you were in the age group and played baseball, it was likely you were a part of the Holy Name league. The level of play was exceptional, and most games were competitive.
The night of the reunion, there were lots of smiles, laughs, handshakes, hugs and stories, but not a lot of focus on the championships we won or our league-record winning streak of almost 30 games. Most of us there have known each other for 40 or 50 years. We all grew up together in a special place of Dubuque we call The Point.
We had spent time at everybody’s house. We knew their parents, brothers and sisters. We played little league together. We played Independent League together. We played fast-pitch softball for Holy Trinity. Some went on and played high school ball. The rest of us headed to the Trinity playground, playing some version of baseball all summer.
There were many other things we did, as well. We had a lot of fun. We got into trouble a time or two. But it was baseball bringing us together as kids, and it was baseball bringing us back together as older men. That’s why baseball is called, America’s Pastime.
At some point, the world will begin returning to some semblance of the life we all knew just months ago. And when it does, baseball will be a big part of that for many. Mom tossing batting practice. Dad playing catch. People watching games from T-ball to the major leagues, scanning the box scores in the paper during breakfast and constantly checking Fantasy League baseball standings.
The Terence Mann character in “Field of Dreams,” played by James Earl Jones, said it best: “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game; it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.”
Stay safe, everyone.