Sure, Thanksgiving just passed. Maybe food is the last thing you want to think about. But for some area chefs, the late autumn season of flavors is just beginning.
“The food really speaks to the cozy, warm feelings you want when the temperature cools,” said Brandon Veitch, executive chef at Goldmoor Inn in Galena, Ill. “You want to feel what you felt in childhood. You’re nostalgic.”
And those feelings, the flavors and techniques used to achieve them, all benefit from the produce coming off fields at the end of fall.
About us
Veitch takes inspiration from crops he finds nearby.
“I try to utilize as many seasonal, local ingredients I can,” he said.
To that end, the Goldmoor’s owner, Slobo Radin, said that Veitch partners with a nearby farmer who had become a fan.
“He was one of our guests,” Radin said. “We realized he had 300 acres behind Chestnut Mountain. He said, ‘You can plant whatever you want and come harvest.’ It was in a true sense farm-to-table, which is any chef’s dream.”
Across the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar chef Kevin Scharpf also sources as many ingredients from local producers as he can.
“We’re fortunate enough to live in an area surrounded by local farmers and animal producers,” he said. “A lot of places don’t have that luxury. It is, oftentimes, taken for granted.”
Appetizers
So, what does that mean for the chefs right now?
“Finding inspiration during a season when many things are going away can be challenging,” Scharpf said. “It also opens the door to a whole new season. We’re getting over a lot of the late summer, early fall harvest of carrots and Brussels sprouts. We’re getting more into sweet potato, squashes and gourds, things that can be heartier and earthier.”
Veitch said he also is excited by the pallet he can now cook from.
“It takes a lot of planning, reading a lot of books, thinking about a lot of flavor profiles,” he said. “At this point, I’ve done many things, so I want to push myself to do new things, step out of my comfort zone rather than just tweaking things I’ve done before. Right now, we have a lot of apples, pomegranates and root vegetables and sage. I want to use ingredients people know but also incorporate things like chanterelle mushrooms they might not be as familiar with.”
Scharpf said that, beyond ingredients, the new season inspires different techniques.
“It’s not always about exactly where something comes from or what the season is exactly,” he said. “We’re going from grilling in the hot summer months to getting back inside. Winter is going to be more braised items, slower cooked items, maybe tougher cuts of meat that really benefit from that time.”
Main course
The chefs’ menus clearly bear those inspirations.
The Goldmoor’s features a truffle risotto small plate with chanterelles, a fall quinoa salad with butternut squash and dried cranberries.
Veitch said that the dish which most exemplifies his vision for the season’s menu, though, is the Handmade Squash Agnolotti — stuffed, scratch pasta with brown butter cream, butternut squash, walnut, pomegranate with sage and chevre cheese.
“Throughout my career, I’ve overseen and run fresh pasta programs,” he said. “Fall is the perfect season for warm, fresh pasta.”
At Brazen, the seasonal salad now features apple, beets, walnut and fennel. The roasted chicken comes with kale, squash and radish.
Scharpf, though, said the clearest line to Brazen’s seasonal vision is in their soups.
“It might seem simple, but our soups are typically a really good representation of where we are,” he said. “We were highlighting the fall carrots (a carrot bisque with dill oil). That really exemplifies the smack dab of what the season was. Now we’re going to be moving more into a hearty, squash soup to highlight the direction we’re headed.”