MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 Platt St., will host its first performance in nearly a year.
“Tribute to the Legends,” featuring Denny & the DC Drifters will perform at the venue at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Led by Denny Charnicki, the band that scored hits with the songs “I Know” and “Louisiana Blues” will highlight the music of the 1950s and 1960s.
An Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee, Charnicki, 67, is a well-established music promoter and performer whose career has crossed paths with Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, The Crickets, the family of Ritchie Valens, the son of Elvis Presley and former stars of the Grand Ole’ Opry and the television show, “Hee-Haw.”
He formed the DC Drifters in junior high school, which went on to open for or back up some of the biggest classic rock ’n’ roll and country acts in music history.
Tickets are $22 for adults in advance or $25 at the door and $13 for students in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnward
fineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston; and Bellevue Pharmacy.