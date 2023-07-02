“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. He is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with fret and anxiety. Finish every day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities, no doubt crept in. Forget them as soon as you can, tomorrow is a new day; begin it well and serenely, with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Today, I commemorate another grand tour around the sun, chalking up an additional tally to my years on this planet.
Although I might not be marking a milestone by the numbers, this birthday feels significant somehow.
Recommended for you
It has been almost a year since I held my mother’s hand as she took her final breath, succumbing to her four-year battle with breast cancer.
It was both my greatest heartbreak and my greatest honor.
Shortly after her passing, I was told by a close friend who had been through a similar experience a year earlier, “Be prepared for a lot of things around you to change.”
If only then I had grasped the full magnitude of what she was talking about.
The loss of a parent tends to stir up a lot of sudden introspection, regardless of what stage of life we’re in. Things we once held with utmost importance, we re-evaluate. We become keenly aware of who those individuals are within our support system we can rely upon the most.
We also learn a lot more about ourselves in the process — our strengths, our weaknesses. We acknowledge how far we’ve come in our growing and where we still have room to continue without that parental touchstone physically in our lives to guide us in the same way.
For me, this year became the year when “all the feels” in life became a little more apparent.
I cried a lot. But I laughed a lot more — at times, harder than I had in years.
A few connections I had known for a long time seemed to organically fall away. But my soul seemed to come into orbit with new ones I felt as though I had known forever.
I tapped into creative outlets. I traveled. I dipped my toes into two oceans and did a lot of yoga.
Although it wasn’t always easy or pretty, I found ways to trust, give myself grace and be a little more grateful for the journey I was embarking upon. The result was more clarity and confidence — maybe even a pinch more wisdom — and a much better understanding about who I was and how I wanted my life to look.
A lot can happen in a year.
While we don’t often glamorize getting older or going through the varying seasons of living, difficult as they might be at times, we should. There is a kind of sweetness that comes with a shift in perspective and coming into your own, no matter what it is that guides you there or when it happens.
In many ways, it’s the greatest lesson and birthday gift my mother has ever given me.
So, here’s to one year’s journey ending. And a new one just beginning.
And in the immortal words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.”