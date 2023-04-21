If you’re a film fan, have a keen or passing interest in the world of filmmaking, like a good party (who doesn’t?) or just enjoy meeting new people and being inspired by lively conversations, then you’re in luck.

Of the 180 films screening at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this year, 89 of them will be represented in Dubuque by directors, producers and actors involved in the making of those films. And all of them will be eager to meet cinephiles, talk to like-minded artists and share their knowledge with future filmmakers.

