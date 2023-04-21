If you’re a film fan, have a keen or passing interest in the world of filmmaking, like a good party (who doesn’t?) or just enjoy meeting new people and being inspired by lively conversations, then you’re in luck.
Of the 180 films screening at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this year, 89 of them will be represented in Dubuque by directors, producers and actors involved in the making of those films. And all of them will be eager to meet cinephiles, talk to like-minded artists and share their knowledge with future filmmakers.
From the opening titles on Wednesday, April 26, through the closing credits on Sunday, April 30, there will be much to see and enjoy.
The best part? A lot of it is free. Visit julianfilmfest.com/events for complete details, more information and tickets (if required).
Saturday, April 22Preview Event — 11:30 a.m-9:15 p.m. — DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St. and Green Street Plaza, Galena, Ill. -— Free film screenings, including Best Short nominees “Nakam” and “Hedgehog.” Live music and food vendors on the plaza from 4 to 7 p.m. Outdoor screening of “The Year of the Dog” at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26Meet & Mingle — 5-7 p.m. — Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. — Meet filmmakers, reviewers, producers and fellow film fans. Complimentary food. Cash bar.
Celebrate Canada Night — 7:30-9:30 p.m. — Five Flags Center — Doors open at 7 p.m. Free screening of “Midnight at the Paradise,” a best feature nominee.*
Celebrate Canada After Party — 9:30-11:30 p.m. — Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St. — Live music. Complimentary Gino’s East pizza. Cash bar.
Thursday, April 27Runde Free Day — Free screenings all day. Does not apply to special screenings or evening events.*
Coffee Talk with Christian Taylor — 10-11 a.m. — Esther’s Lounge, 123 Main St. -— Christian Taylor’s directorial debut, “The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” won best documentary at JDIFF in 2021. Complimentary coffee and casual conversation.
Festivals: From Strategy to Submission — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., River Room — Actress and producer Sabrina Percario will share her tips on everything from online submissions to how much to invest in pursuing the film festival circuit.
Secrets to Successful Script Writing — 3:30-4:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room — Learn about story structure, dialogue, style and narrative technique and how to make your script attractive to buyers with filmmaker Peter Meech. Meech’s feature-length thriller, “Around Robin,” screened at JDIFF in 2022.
EST Studios After Party — 9 p.m.-midnight — Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. — A lively International Night after party with DJ Papi and lots of Latin American music.
Friday, April 28Student Free Day — Free screening admission for students. Visit the box office for a student wrist band. Does not apply to special screenings or weekend events.*
Coffee Talk with Kellie Blaise and Paddy Courtney — 10-11 a.m. — Esther’s Lounge — Blaise and Courtney are both Irish natives with diverse backgrounds in film. Complimentary coffee and casual conversation.
Art of the Pitch & Pitch Deck Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room — Learn how to build a pitch deck and pitch your ideas to people who can help get it off the ground. Meghan Ross is an Austin-based writer, director and comedian, and head of creator success at Seed&Spark.
Ten Mistakes That Land Filmmakers in Legal Trouble — 1-2 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room — Fashion and entertainment lawyer Uduak Odouk will discuss how to avoid the 10 common mistakes that could get filmmakers in legal trouble.
Best Production Policies — 3-4 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room — EST Studios head of film and TV Jeufang Zhange, and head of distribution Tenten Wei will discuss co-productions, grants and soft money for independent films.
Trailermania Late Night Special — 10-11:15 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, Julien Room 2 — Film archivist Greg Hamilton will host a screening of vintage movie trailers projected from 16mm film. From bizarre horror and sci-fi to gonzo exploitation, this rare private collection of trailers and TV spots is sure to entertain.
Saturday, April 29Coffee Talk with Andrea Metz and Michelle Peerali — 10-11 a.m. — Esther’s Lounge — Co-founders of Hi Mom Productions, Metz and Peerali are award-winning filmmakers. Their short film “How Not to Be a Junkie” is screening at JDIFF this year and was filmed partially in Dubuque. Complimentary coffee and casual conversation.
Best Production Policies Encore — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Holiday Inn, 450 Main St., Blue Moon Room.
How to Market Your Film — 1-2 p.m. — Holiday Inn, Blue Moon Room — Co-founder of filmfestivals.com and a board member of several film festival advisory boards, Bruno Charelin will discuss how to market to film festivals and beyond.
Film Financing 101 — 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Holiday Inn, Blue Moon Room — Jon Gosier, CEO and founder of FilmHedge, and Doval Bacall, a writer and executive producer, discuss how to finance a project.
How to Sell Your Film — 4-5 p.m. — Holiday Inn, Blue Moon Room — EST Studios executives Juefang Zhange and Tenten Wei will discuss international sales and take pitches from filmmakers.
Produce Iowa Filmmakers Meetup — 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Riverboat Lounge — An opportunity to connect with filmmakers and learn about Iowa’s film possibilities. Complimentary appetizers. Cash bar.
Psychotronic After School Special — 10-11:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque Julien Room 2 — Greg Hamilton will screen a mind-bending 16 mm collection of educational films, animation and commercials from the 1970s and 1980s.
Sunday, April 30Coffee Talk with the JDIFF Jury — 10 a.m.-noon — Esther’s Lounge — Complimentary coffee and casual conversation with jurors Maria Collis, Greg Hamilton, Randy Tat and Gilbert Khoury.
Les is More: The Influence of Documentary Icon Les Blank — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room — Documentary filmmaker Harrod Blank and Greg Hamilton will discuss award-winning documentarian Les Blank.
Secrets to Successful Script Writing Encore — 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
Closing Film Reception — 4:30-6:15 p.m. — Five Flags Center — Free appetizers. Cash bar.
Closing Film: “Teacher” — 6:15 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. — Five Flags Center — Follow Nkanga Nsa, who chooses to teach in Chicago, the nation’s third largest public school system. With unprecedented access to the classroom, get an inside look at what it’s really like to be a teacher.
Last Chance — 9 to 11 p.m. — Esther’s Lounge — A low-key get-together. Meet up for a final drink with new connections or old acquaintances.
