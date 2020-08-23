This stylish house plan does a lot with only 1,620 square feet.
The open layout of the living room and kitchen makes it easy to hang out with family members while cooking.
Check out the large butler’s pantry, which provides plenty of room for organization.
The master suite conveniently opens to the laundry room, making it easy to throw in a load.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free at 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/1620-square-feet-3-bedroom-2-bathroom-2-garage-cottage-traditional-sp269909