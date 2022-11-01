Over the years, notable personalities have disagreed about how to think about and manage time. Oscar Wilde wrote: “Punctuality is the thief of time.” Shakespeare advocated punctuality on a whole new level: “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.” Clearly, there are many ways to abuse or use time — but recent research shows that some ways are better for your health than others.
One recent study in Cell Metabolism reveals that eating late (say, after 8 p.m.) fuels obesity — even if you don’t overeat or eat unhealthy foods. That’s because those calories get burned at a slower rate (even while you’re awake) and your adipose tissue is greedier for calories, so you store more as fat. Another study in the same journal found that restricting your eating to a 10-hour window makes a big difference in the size of very low-density lipoproteins (V-LDL) circulating in your blood — they become larger, which is good. When they are small, they weasel into the walls of your arteries causing heart woes. For folks at risk for cardiovascular disease, the 10-hour eating window also lowered their A1c and blood pressure.
I’m always delighted to see research confirm what I have been saying all along: that you should eat early, consume more calories before 2 p.m. than after, and stop eating by 6 or 7 o’clock. My books, “What to Eat When” and the “What to Eat When Cookbook,” will show you how to have a good time with the well-timed plan they lay out for you.
