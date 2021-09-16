Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Multi Pink Blossoms
Fly Again
Recycled Puppy Love
The University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery has partnered with Living Proof Exhibit to host the exhibit’s annual exhibition of art.
“Living Proof: Art by Cancer Survivors” celebrates the spirit and creativity of survivors, as well as the therapeutic benefits of the arts. The exhibition features 25 artists from Iowa and Illinois.
Living Proof Exhibit is a nonprofit organization based in the Quad Cities that provides therapeutic arts services to those impacted by cancer, including patients, survivors, families and caregivers.
The exhibition will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the gallery at the Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year.
The exhibition also can be viewed virtually at gallery.dbq.edu.