HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
10. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
11. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
12. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
13. The Authenticity Project, Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction, David Enrich, Custom House
6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
7. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
8. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
9. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. Emotional Intelligence 2.0, Travis Bradberry, Jean Greaves, Talentsmart
11. Un-Trumping America: A Plan to Make America a Democracy Again, Dan Pfeiffer, Twelve
12. Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe, Brian Greene, Knopf
13. The Man in the Red Coat, Julian Barnes, Knopf
14. Brother & Sister, Diane Keaton, Knopf
15. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
7. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
8. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
11. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
12. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
13. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
14. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
15. Resistance Women, Jennifer Chiaverini, Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
4. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
5. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
6. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
7. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
8. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
10. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
11. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
12. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
14. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
5. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
6. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
7. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
8. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
9. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box, Putnam
10. The Malta Exchange, Steve Berry, Minotaur
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
11. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
12. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
13. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
14. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
3. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
7. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
9. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
10. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
11. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
12. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
15. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Kokila
9. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
10. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick