If your birthday is today: Balance and equality are the goals this year. Set a guideline that allows you to detour and still make it to your destination on time. Physical and mental attributes will help you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Socializing with people who offer mental stimulation will encourage you to make personal changes. A creative outlet will ease stress. Don't let people take advantage of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Ignore outside influences. Take pride in what you do, how you live and how you contribute to your community.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do your best to get along with others or expand your interests and knowledge. Embrace creative endeavors.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take stock and follow your heart. Consider what makes you happy and what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't wait for someone else to take charge. Invest in yourself, and you'll inspire enthusiasm. Refuse to let anyone steal your thunder.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Let your passion and persistent attitude carry you. How you handle others will determine what you get from them. Spend time with someone offering mental stimulation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will hold you back. Let the past go and head into the future with optimism. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let someone's pleading push you in the wrong direction. Change your routine to ensure proper diet, exercise and rest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Personal gain is attainable. Making plans with someone you love will be advantageous. Someone you feel responsible for will require hands-on help. Do what you can.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful how you handle your affairs. Someone will mistake your intentions. Evaluate your next move. Stick to the truth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take time for family and friends. The talks you have or short trips you take will give you a different perspective on what's available.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Apply what you know to everyday life. Getting along with others and choosing to do things that allow you to use your talents will put you in an advantageous position.
