If your birthday is today: Balance and equality are the goals this year. Set a guideline that allows you to detour and still make it to your destination on time. Physical and mental attributes will help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Socializing with people who offer mental stimulation will encourage you to make personal changes. A creative outlet will ease stress. Don't let people take advantage of you.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.