MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will present “Disney’s Newsies,” opening today and running through Sunday, Sept. 22.
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Disney’s Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.
It will be directed and choreographed by Vic DiMonda, of New York, with music direction by Paul Mazalkowski. Both are making their TLP debut.
“‘Newsies’ marks the first time TLP will be producing a large-scale musical as a fall production,” said TLP artistic director Paul Stancato, in a press release. “With our new lobby and ability to heat the theater, we are excited to continue to bring our audiences spectacular shows into the fall and winter.”
The music will star Sawyer Pollack as Jack and Rebecca Brunelle as Catherine, both making their TLP debuts. It also will feature Andrew LaForte as Crutchie, Dyan Goike as Davey and local child actor Anthony Selmi as Les. “Disney’s Newsies” also will feature TLP alumni John Chase and John Boss as Pulitzer, as well as local actors Lauren Lee and Brian Brinkmeier.
Tickets are available at www.
timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and until intermission on performance days.