SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will present several virtual events this month.
• Reading Wendell Berry in Dark Times will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Participants will explore the poetry and prose of Kentucky farmer Wendell Berry.
Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion about Berry’s life and observations on land, race, spirituality, health and crisis. The cost is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
• “Meditation: It’s Not What You Think,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9, via Zoom. Participants will explore the fundamental basics of a variety of helpful meditation practices, as well as have time to practice several meditation methods.
The retreat will be led by Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist who specializes in hypnotherapy and mindfulness therapy. The cost is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
• A workshop to embrace the benefits of the winter months, “Into the Silence,” will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Anglada will lead participants in delving into the richness and importance of silence during this time of the year, as well as exploring the role of silence and noise in our spiritual lives and with the wider community of creation.
The cost is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
- Rev. Jade Angelica will lead the workshop, “Meeting Alzheimer’s,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Participants will learn a technique for communicating with those living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The cost is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
- Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, will lead “Voices of Hope from the Holocaust” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23, via Zoom. The workshop acknowledges the challenging times in which we live and looks back to those who found meaning in their suffering.
- Participants will be look at the lives and words of women such as Edith Stein, Anne Frank, Etty Hillesum and Corrie ten Boom. The fee is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
- “Native Nations and Treaties of the Tri-state Region” will be presented from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, via Zoom. The workshop will feature Joshua Wachuta, a public historian based in southwestern Wisconsin, who will share the history of the tri-state region that occupies the ancestral lands of the Sauk, Meskwaki, Potawatomi and Ho-Chuck nations.
- The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Register by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.