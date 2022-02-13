What's it worth on eBay? No trouble filling up this client's request

Gas cans? What can I write about gas cans? Well, we sold four of them at $100 each on eBay for our client who brought them to us wondering if they had any value.
I asked myself why I would ever want to sell gas cans, until I started doing my research (and you don’t think we work for our share). But these are not ordinary gas cans. Selling new for $137, these 5-gallon, olive drab military fuel cans really hold their value.
Made by Scepter, with 70 years of experience, they are known for the transport and storage of fuel, weapons and water for the military and personal use.
Scepter sponsors the National Safety Project, with a goal to eliminate gas fires by educating parents and children in the safe handling of fuel through use of the right equipment, including gas cans.
Our gas cans were in excellent condition and sold immediately.
In fact, they sold so quickly, we wish we’d had more to sell. You just never know what will sell or what someone might be searching for on eBay. And that is why we sell gas cans.
