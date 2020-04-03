Andrew Bird’s series, “Live from the Great Room,” will make its debut on YouTube.
Twenty-eight episodes in total, the first nine episodes are available now, while the remaining will be added in the coming weeks.
Streamed live during the past three years from Bird’s living room, the series puts artists’ creative process on display for fans as Bird performs and converses with friends, collaborators and fellow musicians in a candid, intimate setting.
“I’m sharing the series as a whole in hopes that it might help some folks looking for creative inspiration during isolation,” Bird said in a press release. “I bring in musicians that I think will push me into interesting territory. I’ve always been about showing the process and the never-ending quest to get to the heart of a song, and there’s something casual about this whole thing that’s appealing.”
The series features artists from a wide spectrum of musical styles, including Fiona Apple, Chris Thile, Yola, T Bone Burnett, John C. Reilly and Tom Brosseau, Matt Berninger, Gabriel Kahane, Jackson Browne, Esperanza Spalding, Lucius, Tift Merritt, Dawes, Theaster Gates, Dan Wilson, Blake Mills, The Lumineers, Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Richman, Tim Heidecker and Jimbo Mathus of the Squirrel Nut Zippers.
The indie rock multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter is known locally for owning a home on a farm in rural Elizabeth, Ill.
To watch, subscribe for free to AndrewBirdMusic on YouTube.