Dubuque’s Grand Opera House will present “135 Live!” a live and virtual concert series produced in conjunction with Premier Bank, according to a press release.
Presented to an intimate, socially distanced and masked live audience as well as streamed live, performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on selected Fridays at the theater, 135 W. Eighth St.
Upcoming concerts include:
Today: The DuRocks.
March 12: Derty Rice.
March 26: Piano Man: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel, featuring Daniel Anderson.
Tickets are $10 for the live audience and can be purchased in person at the Grand box office or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also can be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Additional fees might apply. Streaming access is available by registering at www.thegrandoperahouse.com.