Apple released its second generation iPod with an astounding 20GB of storage.
George W. Bush gave his first State of the Union Address coining the term “Axis of Evil” to identify North Korea, Iran and Iraq. Operation Anaconda, the first major ground assault, was launched in Afghanistan.
Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Super Bowl hosted U2 performing at half time in honor of the victims of 9/11. Richard Russo won the Pulitzer for his novel, “Empire Falls.”
Rapunzel Barbie made her debut. “The Osbournes” premiered on MTV. The Euro was officially introduced. Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Golden Jubilee.
George Bush and Vladimir Putin sign the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty. Switzerland joined the United Nations.
Alicia Keys took home five Grammys including one for Best New Artist. “Spiderman,” “Star Wars II,” “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” were the top three box office hits. Kelly Clarkson won the first season of “American Idol.”
It was 2002. I was hired to write for the Telegraph Herald.
While the last of these is unlikely to go down in history, Nov. 17, 2002, marks a life-changing event for me. After years of writing for the academic press in articles and books like “Making Writing Centers Inescapable,” “Computer-Mediated Communication and the Confluence of Composition and Literature” and Situating Portfolios, I took a break and knocked out “Fine Lines” on the computer.
On a whim, I sent it (in hard copy) to Brian Cooper, Telegraph Herald executive editor. He printed it. A month later, on another whim, I submitted “My Inner Scrooge” — this time on a floppy disk. Again, Cooper accepted it.
But this time he also called me in for a chat.
I wondered if he was going to correct me on behalf of actual journalism since I was just a nerdy English teacher academic. Instead, he offered me a job to freelance a monthly column. Propped up behind him on a credenza was the record album, “Meet the Beatles.” “I think our readers would enjoy your perspectives,” he said.
Write for a local audience rather than the lofty international intellectuals who had served as my readers? Write about slice-of-life topics instead of matters of pedagogy, contextualizing literary texts and discerning diction?
Then again, I was constantly rattling academic editors by creating titles like “Filler Up, Pass the Band-Aids, Praise the Lord and Center the Margins,” and “Pigtails: Literature Inside the Pen of Electronic Writing.” I was a rebel when it came to academia. Maybe the daily newspaper was a better fit?
Besides, Cooper had me at “Meet the Beatles.”
In the 20 years since, I’ve taken on topics like dead mice, minimalism, sauerkraut, fashion, Mississippi River flooding, men skipping, Henry Ford, patient actors, death, June Cleaver, walking on water, tales from the classroom, rock music, opera, expert witnessing, piano teachers, Dick Bissell, dogs, fish flies, Pluto, accordions, rope-climbing, bridge-crossing, real estate, raising up a house, A.A. Cooper, knitting, Christmas flu and polka Masses.
I’ve discovered that writing for the tri-state local readers is far more rewarding than for others. How else would I meet someone at the grocery over the rutabagas who remarks, “Your last column reminds me of a time I went to a wedding (or a funeral).”
Just when I think I’ve run out of topics to write about, I run into one of you, dear readers, and a whole new gaggle of ideas pops up.
Next week appearing in this slot of the newspaper my first column, “Fine Lines,” will be reprinted. The original ran 1,200 words — not unusual for 2001, but a bit long-winded for today’s paper, so I’ve trimmed it.
Subsequently, you find weekly articles in which I describe then-and-now coverage detailing old columns brought up to date. I know you’re dying to hear about those rodents and sauerkraut.
Writing for public consumption is always a conversation between writer and reader, so I’ll also feature snippets from reader mail through the years. Please join me in celebrating our grand journey together.
