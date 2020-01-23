The tri-state artist group All River Road Talent will host a release party for its Scenic Art Loop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Henry Matthiessen III’s Stoned Art Studio & Gallery, 1800 Central Ave.
The Scenic Art Loop was created by Matthiessen and Amy Laskye, of Stockton, Ill. It aims to be the exclusive art and artisan atlas of the Iowa and Illinois Driftless region, showcasing 38 artisan stops where visitors can mingle with artists.
Additionally, kitchens, wineries, eateries and distilleries are a part of the daily, year-round experience.
For more information, visit scenicartloop.com.