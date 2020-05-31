Baseball might no longer be the popular sport in terms of viewer ratings, but it remains our national pastime.
It was our first nationwide professional sport, becoming so sometime around 1857, whereas basketball and football became professional sports around 30-35 years later (depending on how you define professional).
Second, “fair play,” or “sportsmanship,” is ingrained in the American character and embedded in a feature of baseball no other sport shares. As Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver aptly put it, “In baseball, you can’t sit on a lead and run out the clock. You have to throw the damn ball over the plate and give the other man a chance.”
And finally — notwithstanding the many bench-clearing brawls and arguments among and between players, managers and umpires — the sense of decency and civility exhibited in baseball far exceeds any other sport.
Case in point: In 2008, rookie pitcher Armando Galarraga had a superb season, going 13–7 and finishing fourth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year. The next season was not so prolific, and after a mediocre spring training in 2010, he was sent down to the minors but recalled in May and added to the starting rotation.
This week (June 2) in 2010, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Galarraga took the mound against the Cleveland Indians. During the next eight innings, he literally was unhittable and was taking a perfect game — no walks, no hits, no errors — into the ninth.
A three-up, three-down ninth inning would make Galarraga just the 21st pitcher to pitch a perfect game since the first recorded perfect game by the Worcester Worcesters’ Lee Richmond in 1880.
Galarraga got the first two outs, and when the Indians’ Jason Donald hit a grounder to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who tossed it to Galarraga covering first, the perfect game was in the books.
Except first-base umpire Jim Joyce blew the call, ruling Donald was safe. Tiger fans went berserk, but Galarraga, smiling stoically, returned to the mound and got the third out. Mortified after watching the videotape, Joyce admitted he got the call wrong and apologized to Galarraga, who later commented, “Nobody’s perfect.”
Before the next day’s game, Tigers manager Jim Leyland gave Galarraga the lineup card to take to the home-plate umpire, Joyce, and the two shook hands.
Joyce later said, “[I] took a perfect game away from that kid over there that worked his ass off all night.” Galarraga responded, on the contrary, “I got a perfect game … Maybe it’s not in the book, but I’m going to tell my son, ‘One time I got a perfect game.’”
One time he definitely did. (Watch the videotape.)