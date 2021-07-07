In the summer of 2019, a 5-month-old child was rescued after spending almost an hour alone in a scorching-hot car in the parking lot of an Arizona Target store (it was 100 degrees outside and more than 134 degrees inside the car). Thankfully, the baby was not seriously harmed. But such circumstances don’t always end with a rescue.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a record 53 children died from vehicular heatstroke in 2018 and 2019. And it doesn’t have to be baking outside to become dangerous inside — even if it is just 70 degrees, a closed car left in the sun can heat up to 115 degrees inside, more than enough to cause life-threatening distress.
Cleveland Clinic Children’s emergency medicine physician, Dr. Purva Grover, hopes that hearing about the dangers can help people be more aware of the risk of simply forgetting that your child is in the backseat (as amazing as it sounds, that is the most common cause). Breaks in your usual routines, preoccupation and worry, and distraction — put down that cellphone — can all contribute to being forgetful. To help you stay aware, Dr. Grover suggests you put your purse, cellphone, backpack or briefcase in the back seat next to your child.
And remember, consciously deciding to leave the child in the turned off car while you just “run in for a minute” is also too risky, as is leaving the car running with the AC on. That’s ended up more than once with a stolen car and stolen baby being reported!