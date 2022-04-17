The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Primus, 8 p.m. April 22. $35-$75.
Mercy Me, 7 p.m. April 24. $30-$154.
Megadeth, 6 p.m. April 27. $39.50-$69.65.
George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 7:30 p.m. May 3. $37-72.
Breaking Benjamin, 6:30 p.m. May 6. $36.50-$66.50.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, 8 p.m. May 29. $40-$79.
Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1. $42.
Whiskey Meyers, 6 p.m. June 8. $35-$65.
Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.
Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $49.50-$95.
Indigo Girls, 7:30 p.m. June 27. $39.50-$75.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 7:30 p.m. July 9. $32-$96.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, 7:30 p.m. July 19. $35-$329.
Bonnie Raitt, 7 p.m. Aug. 3. $41-$92.
Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. $32-$126.
Tenacious D, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $46-$122.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Circuit Des Yeux, 7:30 p.m. May 6. $20.
Valerie June, 7:30 p.m. May 21. $15-$40.
Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.
The Cactus Blossoms, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $10-$20.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7:30 p.m. July 15. $20-$65.
Bear’s Den, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $20-$33.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Zombies, 7:30 p.m. July 3. $40.
Steve Earle and the Dukes, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $45-$65.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Alan Parsons Live Project, 7:30 p.m. April 22. $35.10, $45.80, $72.55, $110.
Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m. April 27. $50, $60, $70, $90.
Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. May 4. $35, $50, $60.
Vince Gill, 7:30 p.m. July 21. $47.50, $63.50, $73.50, $93.50.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Chicago, 7 p.m. April 19. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50.
Snoop Dogg, 7 p.m. April 21. $49, $79, $89, $99, $139, $159, $179.
Sounds of Motown, 7:30 p.m. May 7. $40.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 3. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
Slipknot, 6:30 p.m. June 5. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $139.50.
REO Speedwagon and Styx, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $29.50, $49.50, $68.50, $99.50.
Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $30.75, $49.75, $59.75, $79.75, $99.75, $109.75.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 17, 2023. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 8 p.m. April 29. $16.96-$150.
Gary Levox, 8 p.m. May 14. $19.95-$150.
Amy Grant, 8 p.m. May 20. $16.96-$59.35.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, 8 p.m. May 23. $16.96-$135.
Scott Stapp, 8 p.m. July 23. $16.96-$135.
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $16.96-$135.
Eli Young Band, 6 p.m. Aug. 7. $13.56-$150.
Happy Together tour, 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $16.96-$150.
Stryper with Autograph, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $16.96-$150.
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $16.96-$135.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $16.96-$135.
Lonestar, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $16.96-$135.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. $16.96-$49.95.
Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m. Nov. 12. $19.95-$150.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com